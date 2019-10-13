High possibility of thundershowers

-

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over most parts of the island, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Mannar and Vavuniya districts.

Light showers may occur in coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam and Jaffna districts in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, and Hambanthota.

Winds will be variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers