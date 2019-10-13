Tree falls on unauthorized dwelling; 3 including children killed

Tree falls on unauthorized dwelling; 3 including children killed

October 13, 2019   10:18 am

-

Three persons have been killed and another injured when a tree fell down on a house in Welimada last night (12), stated the Police Media Division.

Reportedly, the tree had fallen on to an unauthorized dwelling situated near the Pradeshiya Sabha building in Welimada Town.

The incident which occurred at around 9.45 pm last night, has killed three including a young woman and 2 children.

Four persons have been admitted to the Welimada Hospital following the incident where 3 succumbed to their injuries.

An 18-year-old female, and 2 male children, aged 14 and 10, have been killed in the incident, according to the Police.

The injured individual is currently receiving treatment at the Welimada Hospital.

Ada Derana reporter said that the injured persons were sent to a hospital through the efforts of the residents in the area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories