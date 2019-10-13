Twenty-five arrested at Facebook party with drugs

-

Avissawella Police raided a party at the Thambiliyana area in Avissawella and arrested 25 youths with drugs.

The party, held at a hotel in Thambiliyana, had been organized through a Facebook group, stated the Police.

The Police have seized 1315 mg of Heroin, 525 g of Ice and 10 g 210 mg of Cannabis at the party.

Reportedly, 21 males and 4 females from Embilipitiya, Dehiovita, Kosgoda, Colombo, Galle, and Matara areas have been arrested by the Police.

The arrested suspects will be produced before Avissawella Magistrate today (13), and Avissawella Police have launched further investigations into the matter.