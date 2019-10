-

The Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) has pledged their support to the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the upcoming presidential election.

The decision has been made at a meeting of the CWC leaders’ this morning (13).

Accordingly, the CWC, led by Arumugam Thondaman will be supporting SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa at Presidential Election 2019.