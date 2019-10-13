-

A practical plan has been presented to move the country forward, states Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He mentioned this addressing a public meeting held in the Deraniyagala area.

Rajapaksa further said that he has come forward as a person who has actually done something.

He added that he has the ability to provide a secure country and a nation such as the people are hoping for.