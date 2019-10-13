Lankan couple busted in Chennai for smuggling in gold

-

A Sri Lankan couple has been arrested by the customs officials at the Chennai Airport for attempting to smuggle in gold.

Reportedly, the couple had arrived in Chennai from Colombo.

The personal search of the male suspect (42) resulted in the recovery of assorted gold jewelry of 94 percent purity, weighing 525 grams and valued at [Indian] Rs 19.5 lakhs, a press release said.

“That of the female suspect (35) resulted in the recovery of assorted gold jewelry of 22 K purity weighing 128 gm which is valued at [Indian] Rs 4.7 lakhs and 320 grams of gold valued at [Indian] Rs 12.6 lakhs was recovered from the gold paste which was concealed in the rectum,” it added.

In total, gold weighing 973gm valued at over LKR 9.4 million (INR 37 lakh) was recovered.

-With inputs from agencies