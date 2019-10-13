No racism in our political agenda no matter how unfavorable it is - Anura

-

According to National People’s Power (NPP) Presidential Candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, there is no racism in their political agenda.

He mentioned this at a public meeting held in Akurana, Kandy, yesterday (12).

He pointed out that the most popular ‘politics’ of the Sinhalese after the Easter Sunday attack was speaking against the Muslims.

“Asked to boycott Muslim businesses. Talked about Dr. Shafi. Those are wrong political views”, he said.

“No one in our party, no matter how unfavorable it is to us in the political agenda, does not make racism a part of the agenda”, he added.

Dissanayaka says that the first thing they would do under their regime would be to create a background where every businessman can carry out their businesses legally and freely.