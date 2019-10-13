-

Landslide warnings issued for parts of Badulla Several areas in Badulla District have been issued landslide warnings over the heavy rainfall experienced in the area.

The warning has been issued to Haldummulla, Passara and Ella Divisional Secretariat areas of the district, stated the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Director of DMC Pradeep Kodipplily stated as the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued a level one landslide warning on these areas, the residents of the relevant areas should be vigilant to avoid harm or damages to property.