Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

The Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75-100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces.

Light showers may occur in eastern and southern coastal areas in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction and speed will be 10-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.