Academic activities at universities to recommence

The University Grants Commission (UGC) stated that the academic activities of all universities will commence from today (14) following a temporary shut down over trade union action of non-academic university employees.

Reportedly, the UGC has been informed that the strike action of the non-academic of universities, which lasted for 33 consecutive days, has come to a conclusion.

Accordingly, all universities will be opened for academic activities from today and conduct the relevant courses.

The Vice-Chancellors of universities have been given the opportunity to take decisions regarding examinations, the UGC said.

Meanwhile, all employees have been informed to report to work today, stated K. L. D. Richmond, media secretary of University Trade Union Joint Committee.