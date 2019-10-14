Gotabaya has no support from Hizbullah or Razik, SLPP issues statement - The election propaganda unit of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa has categorically rejected the claims made by connecting names of various individuals to Rajapaksa. The Media Spokesperson for the candidate, MP Dullas Alahapperuma, mentioned this issuing a statement yesterday (13). According to the statement, former Governor M. L. A. M. Hizbullah entering the presidential race as an independent candidate was not to benefit Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The statement further reads, rumors that a person named Mohamed Razik, who had allegedly made a derogatory statement about the Lord Buddha, is supporting Rajapaksas election campaign is completely false.

