Viyalendiran pledges support to Gotabaya

TNA Parliamentarian S. Viyalendiran says he will support Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the upcoming Presidential Election.

The MP made this announcement during a press conference this morning (14) at the Batticaloa office of his party, the Progressive Tamil Organisation.

Viyalendiran was elected to parliament from the Batticaloa District after contesting under the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK), the political arty under which the TNA contests elections, at the 2015 general election.

However, he had pledged support to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and joined the Joint Opposition during the constitutional crisis in October last year. He was was sworn in as Deputy Minister, a position he held just for a few days.

Viyalendiran was subsequently sacked by his party, the Democratic People’s Liberation Front (DPLF), the political wing of People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE).