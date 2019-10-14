-

Minister Harin Fernando says that politics is not about distributing ‘Sil’ clothes and other goods to obtain votes and that the country faces a gloomy future if it fails to elect a leader with a clear vision.

Addressing a public rally held at Diyathalawa on Sunday (13), he also expressed views on the results of the recent Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election, which the SLPP won by a significant margin.

“People are talking about the Elpitiya election. The Elpitiya election is a very small election. It is not an election we give five cents about. Because the country is not governed from Elpitiya,” he said.

“That is like taking part in an ‘Avurudu Kumari’ contest when we have the chance to become ‘Miss World’,” Fernando added.