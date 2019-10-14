Presidential election results will be same as Elpitiya poll  Lakshman Yapa

Presidential election results will be same as Elpitiya poll  Lakshman Yapa

October 14, 2019   01:38 pm

-

UPFA MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena claims that the results of the 2019 Presidential Election will be the same as the results of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election, in which the SLPP succeeded in defeating the UNP.

“We will definitely get 70% of the votes from the South and other parts at this presidential election,” he said addressing an event in Dickwella yesterday (13).

He stated that this Presidential Election which is being contested by SLPP’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be the election won by the biggest margin in the history of Sri Lanka.

Abeywardena charged that the people of Elpitiya were given lands, Samurdhi benefits while books and various goods were also distributed and these were all accepted by the people of Elpitiya, who still did not vote for the government. “They are not stupid.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories