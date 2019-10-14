Presidential election results will be same as Elpitiya poll  Lakshman Yapa

-

UPFA MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena claims that the results of the 2019 Presidential Election will be the same as the results of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election, in which the SLPP succeeded in defeating the UNP.

“We will definitely get 70% of the votes from the South and other parts at this presidential election,” he said addressing an event in Dickwella yesterday (13).

He stated that this Presidential Election which is being contested by SLPP’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be the election won by the biggest margin in the history of Sri Lanka.

Abeywardena charged that the people of Elpitiya were given lands, Samurdhi benefits while books and various goods were also distributed and these were all accepted by the people of Elpitiya, who still did not vote for the government. “They are not stupid.”