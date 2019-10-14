Showery condition to enhance during next few days

October 14, 2019   05:17 pm

Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over most parts of the island during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island particularly after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology said.

Temporary localized strong winds up to 70-80 kmph and severe lightning during thundershowers can also be expected.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Uva and Southern provinces.

