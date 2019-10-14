Country will be secure once again - Gotabaya

-

SLPP Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that bombs started exploding in the country once again due to the weakness of the government, destruction of the security plan and dismantling of activities of intelligence units.

However, he assured that the country will be secure once again under their government. He made these comments while addressing a gathering today (14) at Mahawa, Digana.

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, who also addressed the meeting, said that some are talking about bringing back a “Premadasa era”, but the people of the country will never allow the return of a “Premadasa era.”