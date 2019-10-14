Sajith reiterates strict stance against drug traffickers

-

New Democratic Front (NDF) Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa says that there will be no room for individuals who have destroyed state property and resources within a government headed by him.

Addressing a public rally in Hali-Ela, the minister stated that drugs have been a serious issue in the country over a long period of time and that some are even afraid to talk about it.

He said that some people are against causing a loss of life, but that he will not hesitate to cause one loss of life to save hundreds of thousands of other lives.