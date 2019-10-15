EC to issue special IDs to persons without valid identification

-

It is compulsory to establish the identity of the voter at the polling stations, stated the Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

Accordingly, voters are required to present one of the following documents when casting their votes:

-National Identity Card (NIC)

-Valid Passport

-Valid Driving License

-Government Pensioners’ Identity Card

-Senior Citizen’s Identity Card

-Identity Card issued to Clergy by the Department for Registration of Persons

However, if any person does not possess any of the aforementioned documents, all Returning Officers have been instructed to issue a special identification card issued by the Elections Commission through the Grama Niladhari / Estate Superintendent of the division.

The applications form for this special ID can be obtained through the Grama Niladari of the area and the completed form, along with 2 copies of 2.5 cm x 3 cm (black and white/color) photograph, should be submitted to the Grama Niladhari or the Estate Superintendent of the division on or before 09.11.2019.

Voters who have already applied for new NIC cards should obtain this special ID card if they do not receive their NIC cards before 04.11.2019, stated the Elections Commission.