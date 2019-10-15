Kotakethana double murder accused sentenced to death

Kotakethana double murder accused sentenced to death

October 15, 2019   12:21 pm

-

The accused in the double murder of a mother and daughter in Kotakethana in 2012 has been sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court today.

Lokugam Hewage Dharshana, also known as ‘Raju’, was found guilty over the stabbing to death of a mother and her daughter in Kotakethana, Kahawatte in 2012, a gruesome double murder that sparked widespread outrage in the country.

Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi, delivering the verdict following a long trial, stated that the charges against the defendant have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Reading out the 221-page verdict, the High Court Judge declared that the accused will be given the death penalty. 

The Attorney General had filed a case against Lokugam Hewage Darshana alias ‘Raju’ and his wife Ashoka Chandani Kumari alias ‘Batti’ for the murder of 52-year-old Nayana Nilmini and her daughter Kavindya Chathurangi (17).

Colombo High Court had previously ordered the acquittal and release of the second defendant, Ashoka Chandani Kumari, due to the lack of evidence against her.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories