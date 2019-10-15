Illegal toddy brewery raided; owner and 83,000 litres of toddy seized

-

A suspect has been arrested during a raid on an illicit toddy brewery in Kaluamodara in Aluthgama, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The raid has been carried out by the officials of the Police Special Task Force (STF) based on a tip-off received by them.

Reportedly, the officers have seized 83,000 liters of toddy found at the den, stated the Police.

The 53-year-old owner of the brewery has been arrested over the operation of a toddy brewery without a valid permit.

The suspect and the seized alcohol are to be handed over to the Aluthgama Excise officials.

A sample of the toddy is also to be sent to the Government Analyst’s Department to verify whether it is artificial toddy.