Court publishes reasons for rejection of Gotabayas citizenship case

October 15, 2019   01:53 pm

The Court of Appeal, today (15), published the reasons for rejecting the petition filed challenging the citizenship of former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The court is in the view that a newly elected President could have exercised powers conferred on a Minister by any written law until the Cabinet of Ministers was appointed.

Accordingly, the court states that President Mahinda Rajapaksa, as the repository of the Executive power of the people, had the legal authority in terms of the Constitution to sign the ‘Dual Citizenship Certificate’ on 21st November 2005.

Therefore, the court has ruled that the argument of the Petitioners is a nullity and has no legal basis.

