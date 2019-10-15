Warning issued for severe lightning and heavy rain

-

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts in the evening or night.

Heavy rainfall above 100mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers, the Meteorology Department said issuing a warning.