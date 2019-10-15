Warning issued for severe lightning and heavy rain

Warning issued for severe lightning and heavy rain

October 15, 2019   02:19 pm

-

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts in the evening or night.

Heavy rainfall above 100mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers, the Meteorology Department said issuing a warning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories