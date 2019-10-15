Tamil political parties to submit 13-point proposal to presidential candidates

-

Five major Tamil political parties have agreed to submit a proposal containing 13 points to the candidates contesting at the forthcoming Presidential Election.

They have come to this agreement following a discussion held last evening (14) on the proposal submitted by the student union of the University of Jaffna.

The discussion was attended by the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi Leader Mavai Senathirajah, Tamil Makkal Kootani (TMK) Leader C. V. Wigneswaran, TELO Leader Selvam Adekkalanathan, EPRLF Leader Suresh Premachandran, PLOTE Leader Dharmalingam Siddharthan and, All Ceylon Tamil Congress Leader Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam.

However, All Ceylon Tamil Congress Leader Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam has not agreed to this proposal while other parties agreed to it.

The Jaffna University student union says that the parties which agreed to the proposal will support presidential candidates depending on their response to the proposal.