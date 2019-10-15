Postal voting ballot papers issued on Oct 18

-

The Elections Commission stated that all have been prepared for the postal voting of the Presidential Election 2019.

The certification of postal ballot lists will take place today (15) while the issuing of postal ballot papers and handing them over to the post will take place on 18.10.2019.

Accordingly, postal voting for the state institutions and armed forces will take place on 31.10.2019 and 01.11.2019.

Postal voting of voters at District Secretariats, election offices, and the police will be carried out on 04.11.2019.

Officers who are unable to cast their postal votes on these days will be given the opportunity to cast their vote on the 07.11.2019 at the District Election Offices in the district where their office is located.

The official polling cards for the Presidential Election 2019 will be handed over to the post on 25.10.2019.

The special date for distributing polling cards will fall on 03.11.2019 and the distribution will end on 09.11.2019.

Voters who did not receive their polling cards before 09.11.2019 can obtain them through the post office linked to the address registered in the electoral register by verifying identity.