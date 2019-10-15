India test flight lands at Jaffna International Airport

-

An Air India Airlines flight landed at the Jaffna International Airport today (15) along with a team of Indian technical officers.

The aircraft had arrived at the airport as a test flight, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Governor of Northern Province Suren Raghavan stated that the Jaffna International Airport is set to commence operations on the 17th of October.

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe along with other dignitaries are scheduled to grace the inaugural event.

Alliance Air, the subsidiary of Air India, will send its inaugural flight to the airport with invitees from the aviation industry.

The airlines will operate three flights to Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, and Kochi in South India.