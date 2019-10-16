Navy Hospital becomes first in Asia to be awarded with Carbon Neutral Operations certificate

-

The internationally acclaimed “Carbon Neutral Operations” certificate which was granted to Sri Lanka Navy General Hospital(Colombo) through an assessment conducted by Carbon Consulting Company (Pvt) Ltd., was awarded to the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva at a ceremony held in Navy Headquarters, Colombo, today (15).

Director Naval Health Services (Diagnosis and Prevention), Surgeon Commodore Janaka Marambe, Deputy Director Naval Operations Captain Aruna Weerasinghe, Commanding Officer SL Navy General Hospital (Colombo) Commander Pubudu Gunasekara, Officials of Carbon Consulting Company (Pvt) Ltd were also present at this occasion.

The assessment was carried out in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol-Corporate and Reporting Standard (GHG Protocol) developed in partnership with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and the World Resources Institute and ISO 14064-1:2019 Standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Following the operational carbon footprint calculation of the SL Navy General Hospital (Colombo), the entity has naturalized its Operational Carbon Footprint of 948.22 tons Co2e for the calendar year 2018 by retiring an equivalent amount of internationally registered carbon offsets to arrive at a footprint of net-zero.