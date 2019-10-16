Over 100mm rainfall expected in several provinces

-

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high over most parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Showers will occur in Eastern and Southern provinces during the morning too.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western, Western and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura, Vavuniya and Mannar districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Winds will be Southerly o variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.