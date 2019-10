-

A Brazilian national, who was arrested for smuggling in and being in possession of 600g of cocaine, has been sentenced to death.

He was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by the Customs officers on the 16th of February 2018. He was later handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Following a lengthy trial, the Negombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (15) sentenced the suspect to death.