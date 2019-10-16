Gotabayas manifesto to be launched next week

October 16, 2019   09:26 am

The manifesto of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to be launched on the 25th of October.

Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila stated that this decision was taken during a discussion held at the official residence of Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa last night (15).


Meanwhile, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has pointed out that Sri Lanka’s sovereignty is currently under threat.

He stated this addressing a convention held at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute yesterday.

