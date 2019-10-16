Suspicious vehicle in Mattakkuliya a false alarm, Police clarifies

Suspicious vehicle in Mattakkuliya a false alarm, Police clarifies

October 16, 2019   11:37 am

-

Mattakkuliya Police Station has launched an investigation into a tip-off received by them regarding a suspicious vehicle parked near a church and a school in Mattakkuliya.

Upon inspection, the police have discovered a luxury vehicle parked in the mentioned area, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

However, further inspection has revealed that the owner of the vehicle had left the vehicle there over a technical malfunction experienced last night (15).

The students and the parent of the school nearby, who had seen the vehicle parked without an owner, had alerted the police on a suspicious vehicle.

Subsequently, the owner had arrived at the scene and clarified the situation.

Meanwhile, several false rumors had spread that a suspicious parcel is contained in the vehicle.

The police urge the general public not to panic over the false rumors as nothing suspicious has been found upon a search of the vehicle.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories