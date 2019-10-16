AG orders arrest of fmr MP J. Sri Ranga

-

The Attorney General has ordered the arrest of the former parliamentarian J. Sri Ranga over a fatal accident that occurred in 2011.

The Attorney General has instructed the Director of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to carry out the arrest over a fatal accident that occurred at Settikulam back in 2011.

Along with the MP Sri Ranga, 5 others, too, have been ordered to be arrested over the incident.

The suspects are to be arrested and produced before the court, the Attorney General had further instructed.