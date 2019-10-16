Over 80% voter turnout expected at prez poll  EC chairman

October 16, 2019   02:44 pm

Chairman of Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya says the upcoming Presidential Election will exceed 80 percent of voter turnout.

He stated this addressing a press conference organized by the Election Commission this morning (16).

Commenting on the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election, Deshapriya said it concluded peacefully and that the people of the area had shown such enthusiasm in casting their ballots that the voter turnout of some wards had exceeded 80-85 percent.

It is also reported that the Sri Lankans residing in foreign countries, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election, are also getting ready to purchase air tickets to return to the island just for this purpose, Deshapriya said further.

He also urged the public servants, officers of police and tri-forces not to engage in election campaigns during their work hours.

