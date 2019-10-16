EC receives over 670 prez poll-related complaints

EC receives over 670 prez poll-related complaints

October 16, 2019   03:59 pm



The Election Commission says that 673 complaints pertaining to the forthcoming Presidential Election have been received so far.

The complaints have been received during the period from October 08 to yesterday (15). These include 650 complaints pertaining to violations of election laws, 06 complaints regarding incidents of election-related violence and 17 other complaints.

The commission says 85 complaints have been reported within the 24 hours ending from 4.30 p.m. yesterday. All of these are regarding election law violations, the Elections Commission said.

