General amnesty period for Lankans staying illegally in Malaysia

-

The local employees in Malaysia, who are staying in the country while violating immigration and emigration laws, have been granted a general amnesty period.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Malaysia had informed the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment that this general amnesty period will be in effect until the 31st of December 2019.

Accordingly, the Sri Lankans in Malaysia, who have overstayed their visas and do not have the passport stamp, are allowed to submit a letter of request and other relevant documents and pay Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 700 as an administration fee in order to travel out of the country.

During this general amnesty period, valid travel documents such as passports and emergency travel certificates will be issued for departure from Malaysia and the return flight tickets will be issued within seven days.

The Foreign Employment Bureau requests the relatives of such Sri Lankans to urge them to return to the island during this time period.

Further information in this regard can be obtained from the Sri Lankan High Commission in Malaysia; 00603-20341705/ 00603-20341706