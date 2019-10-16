-

The Truth Seekers Movement today (16) filed a complaint with the Police Headquarters against TNA Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran over a statement he had made previously.

The Movement claims that MP Sumanthiran is unfit to serve as a Member of the Parliament and an attorney-at-law as he had made a statement that failed to agree with a unitary state.

Attorney-at-Law Premanath C. Dolawatte, the convenor of the Movement, stated this speaking to the media today (16).

Several representatives of five major Tamil political parties in the north recently agreed to submit a proposal containing 13 points to the candidates contesting at the forthcoming Presidential Election.

The discussion was attended by the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi Leader Mavai Senathirajah, Tamil Makkal Kootani (TMK) Leader C. V. Wigneswaran, TELO Leader Selvam Adekkalanathan, EPRLF Leader Suresh Premachandran, PLOTE Leader Dharmalingam Siddharthan and, All Ceylon Tamil Congress Leader Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam.

MP Sumanthiran, addressing a media briefing that was held afterwards, had stated that he and his party reject the unitary state.