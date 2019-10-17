Must remove taxes imposed on individual income - Gotabaya

-

The presidential candidate of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he would restructure the government’s tax framework and bring VAT to 8 percent when he comes to power.

He stated this during an event held yesterday (16) with the owners of tea factories.

Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax imposed on labourers and employees who earn middle-level salary scale must be removed, Rajapaksa stressed.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting held in Ratnapura Gotabaya said, under his administration, steps would be taken to stabilize national security by restoring the powers vested upon the intelligence services, which were removed by the incumbent government.