PM unable to appear before Presidential Commission tomorrow

October 17, 2019   09:42 am

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was set to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing corruption in government tomorrow (18), has informed that he is unable to comply with the notice.

He has told the Presidential Commission that he is unable to record his statement tomorrow as he is slated to attend several programmes in Jaffna tomorrow.

Accordingly, the Presidential Commission said the Prime Minister will again be informed to appear before the panel on the 23rd of October at 10.30 am.

This was in connection with an investigation into the alleged loss incurred to the government during the paddy storage at the Mattala International Airport.

Considering the evidence collected on the case, the Commission has notified the Premier and Minister Gamage to appear before them either on behalf of their own rights or through legal representation.

However, it is reported that Minister Daya Gamage will present himself before the Commission tomorrow to record his statement over this incident.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry was appointed to investigate and inquire into serious acts of fraud, corruption, and abuse of power, state resources, and privileges from 2015 to 2018.

