We have a team who can develop economy - Gotabaya

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that his aim is to launch an efficient program for urban development.

Addressing a public meeting held in Pelmadulla Town, yesterday (16), Rajapaksa stated that he will build a secure nation.

He pointed out that he, back during the Mahinda Rajapaksa regime, could turn Colombo into the most developing city in Asia.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that they have plans to develop the country’s economy and that they have the right team to implement these.

He further says that this development process can be taken forward through the proper utilization of professionals in public service.