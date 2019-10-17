Six wanted murder suspects arrested

Six wanted murder suspects arrested

October 17, 2019   10:49 am

-

Six wanted suspects have been arrested by the Mount Lavinia Law Enforcement Unit in connection to a murder.

Reportedly, the suspects have been arrested last afternoon (16) and handed over to the Mt. Lavinia Police Station.

The 6 suspects have been wanted by the police over a murder which occurred in Mt. Lavinia, last month. On 02.09.2019, two persons were stabbed using knives and one of the victims had been killed in the incident.

Arrested 6 suspects are residents of Ratmalana and are of the ages 17, 18, 19, 22 and 31, according to the Police.

The suspects will be produced before the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate today (17).

Further investigations have been launched by the Mt. Lavinia Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories