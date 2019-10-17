Six wanted murder suspects arrested

-

Six wanted suspects have been arrested by the Mount Lavinia Law Enforcement Unit in connection to a murder.

Reportedly, the suspects have been arrested last afternoon (16) and handed over to the Mt. Lavinia Police Station.

The 6 suspects have been wanted by the police over a murder which occurred in Mt. Lavinia, last month. On 02.09.2019, two persons were stabbed using knives and one of the victims had been killed in the incident.

Arrested 6 suspects are residents of Ratmalana and are of the ages 17, 18, 19, 22 and 31, according to the Police.

The suspects will be produced before the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate today (17).

Further investigations have been launched by the Mt. Lavinia Police.