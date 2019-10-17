I do not run away from problems - Sajith

I do not run away from problems - Sajith

October 17, 2019   11:47 am

-

Presidential candidate of New Democratic Front (NDF) Sajith Premadasa says that he will halt the re-export of pepper once he becomes President.

Speaking at a public rally in Dodamgaslanada in Kurunegala yesterday (16), he said that pepper farmers will be given a fixed price.

Premadasa says that he does not run away from problems. He says that he will not protect his family by driving war heroes up a wall or pushing them into a death trap.

Stating that lies do not live long, Minister Sajith Premadasa said that there is no need for duplicate heroes or leaders.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories