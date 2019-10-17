I do not run away from problems - Sajith

-

Presidential candidate of New Democratic Front (NDF) Sajith Premadasa says that he will halt the re-export of pepper once he becomes President.

Speaking at a public rally in Dodamgaslanada in Kurunegala yesterday (16), he said that pepper farmers will be given a fixed price.

Premadasa says that he does not run away from problems. He says that he will not protect his family by driving war heroes up a wall or pushing them into a death trap.

Stating that lies do not live long, Minister Sajith Premadasa said that there is no need for duplicate heroes or leaders.