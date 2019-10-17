Probes launched into shots fired at house in Elpitiya

-

An unidentified person has opened gunfire at a house belonging to a businessman in Dematagaha area in Elpitiya at around 8.00 pm last night (16).

Elpitiya Police suspects that the person responsible for the gunfire had been demanding a ransom from the businessman for some time now.

The shooting is said to have been carried out to scare the businessman with the intention of acquiring the said ransom.

The police have recovered parts of several rounds of ammunition fired at the house.

An investigation was launched into the incident by the Elpitiya Police and it is suspected that the gunman was accompanied by another person on a motorcycle.