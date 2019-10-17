Should aim to devolve power without dividing country - PM

-

The majority of the parties who expressed their opinions on the constitutional reforms have already agreed on the devolution of power within a unitary Sri Lanka, stated Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The aim should be to devolve power without dividing the country, asserted the Prime Minister.

Wickremesinghe pointed out that the term ‘unitary’ should be interpreted as ‘one country’.

Attending a discussion in Jaffna, the Premier stated that the power to make the final decision on constitutional reforms lies in the Parliament and the people.

Therefore, the process of constitutional reform should be carried out with the consent of the people, he further said.

When inquired whether the constitutional reforms will be carried out even after the presidential election is won, Wickremesinghe responded stating that the presidential election must be won and a government with a majority must be established at the next parliamentary election in order to advance Sri Lanka as a developed country not just through constitutional reforms but also economic and social reforms.

The victories they got for the people through a minority government can be further consolidated through a government with a majority power, he added.