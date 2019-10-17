Tightened security for Gotabaya, Sajith, Anura and Mahesh

-

Measures have been taken to provide special security to the four main candidates contesting at the Presidential Election 2019, stated the Ministry of Law and Order.

A senior spokesman of the Ministry stated that new security coordinating officers have been assigned to the relevant candidates on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, with the approval of the National Police Commission.

Reportedly, intelligence units have informed the police and the Election Commission to provide special security to presidential candidates Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sajith Premadasa, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka and Mahesh Senanayake.

Accordingly, two Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) and two Superintendents of Police (SP) will be appointed as new Security Coordinators for these candidates, said the Ministry.

Recently, President Maithripala Sirisena had directed authorities to provide maximum security for the presidential candidates.