Avant-Garde chairman produced before Colombo HC

Chairman of Avant-Garde Maritime Services Nissanka Senadhipathi has been produced before the Colombo High Court today (17), says Ada Derana reporter.

He was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning upon his arrival on the island.

He had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Singapore when Colombo High Court issued warrants to arrest him.

Senadhipathi, who recently revealed a controversial telephone conversation he has had with former Bribery Commission chief Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe, was arrested under the orders of Galle Magistrate’s Court for violating the overseas travel ban imposed on him.