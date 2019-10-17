MP Shantha Abeysekara further remanded

October 17, 2019   03:55 pm

-

UNP Puttalam District MP Shantha Abeysekara has been further remanded until November 05 by the Chilaw High Court for violating bail conditions.

Chilaw High Court Judge M. I. Fernando issued this court order when the parliamentarian was produced at the court today (17).

Lawyers appearing on behalf of the suspect requested the High Court judge to grant bail to the suspect.

Rejecting this request the Judge further remanded him until the 05th of November.

Parliamentarian was remanded for a second time over violating bail conditions pertaining to a case filed against him over an incident in 2004.

The MP is one of the suspects of a case (16/07) filed before the Chilaw High Court over an incident of illegal possession of firearms while being a member of an illegal assembly in Chilaw in 2004.

Abeysekara had been granted bail by the court on 31.03.2019 with regard to the case while one of the bail conditions state that the MP has to report to the Chilaw Police Station between 9am and 12noon on every Sunday.

The High Court had revised the bail condition, based on a request by the defendant on 15.05.2019, which now requires the accused to appear at the Police Station on the last Sunday of each month.

However, when the High Court had called for a report from police it had been uncovered that the suspect had violated his bail condition on certain days.

