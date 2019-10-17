Anura vows to build govt. that protects nature

October 17, 2019   04:59 pm

The presidential candidate of National Movement for People’s Power Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that a new culture must be established in order to protect the environment.

He stated this addressing an event held at Udawalawa to launch an environmental policy.

“Our country needs a government that protects the environment and the connection that the people have towards nature,” he said.

Dissanayake pledged to establish such exemplary administration in the country.

The event was attended by environmental experts, Uva Provincial Council Member of the JVP Samantha Vidyaratne Samantha Vidnyaratne and many other distinguished guests.

