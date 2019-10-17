-

UNP MP Hirunika Premachandra says that the first thing NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa should do if elected President is to punish the corrupt politicians of the previous regime, which the government promised to do in 2015.

She stated that one noteworthy characteristic of Sajith Premadasa she has witnessed is the fact that he does not have “big friendships” with the opposition.

The MP said that therefore she believes the first things he should do when he comes to power is to punish those responsible for all the wrongdoings they had pointed out in 2015.

“I’m not talking of revenge. Punishment must be given for wrongdoings. The law needs to be implemented for those punishments. That’s all. We’re not asking for anything else from him.”

Premachandra said they hope at least the current candidates would fulfill this promise unlike the previous candidates who made pledges over various things and “deceived the people of the country” only to give those same people the “premiership for 52 days”.