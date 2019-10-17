Three Indian fishermen caught poaching in Sri Lankan waters

-

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 03 Indian fishermen who engaged in fishing illegally in Northern seas of Sri Lankan territorial waters with their trawler.

A Fast Gun Boat attached to the Northern Naval Command, on routine patrol, apprehended these Indian fishermen who had trespassed into the seas off Kovilan Point lighthouse in Sri Lankan territorial waters for poaching.

The apprehended trawler and fishermen were brought to the naval base SLNS Uththara, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

Reportedly, the Indian poachers are between the ages of 31 and 34.

Following a basic medical check-up, they were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries-Jaffna for onward legal action.