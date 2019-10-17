Mahesh Senanayakes presidential candidature disputed within party?

Mahesh Senanayakes presidential candidature disputed within party?

October 17, 2019   10:16 pm

-

Members of the National People’s Party charge that the party’s presidential candidate former Army Commander General Mahesh Senanayake was nominated for the candidature without the consent of the party members.

Local Government members of the party mentioned this holding a press conference today (17).

The Executive Committee Member of the Party Pradeep Panagoda expressed following views:

“This is a decision taken by a group claiming to be civil organizations through receiving money by embassies and foreign institutions.

This is not a people’s movement, it is a betrayal of the nation.

There were only 110 persons at the Gampaha meeting. But over a Rs 1 million was spent on that.

Clearly this has a foreign intervention.

He did not address any social issues beyond the mainstream.

Party General Secretary Srinath Perera should be held responsible if the country is harmed.”

Meanwhile, Jana Setha Peramuna Presidential Candidate Ven. Battaramulla Seelarathana Thera has appointed Attorney-at-Law Nagananda Kodituwakku as his elections representative.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories