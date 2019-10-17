-

Members of the National People’s Party charge that the party’s presidential candidate former Army Commander General Mahesh Senanayake was nominated for the candidature without the consent of the party members.

Local Government members of the party mentioned this holding a press conference today (17).

The Executive Committee Member of the Party Pradeep Panagoda expressed following views:

“This is a decision taken by a group claiming to be civil organizations through receiving money by embassies and foreign institutions.

This is not a people’s movement, it is a betrayal of the nation.

There were only 110 persons at the Gampaha meeting. But over a Rs 1 million was spent on that.

Clearly this has a foreign intervention.

He did not address any social issues beyond the mainstream.

Party General Secretary Srinath Perera should be held responsible if the country is harmed.”

Meanwhile, Jana Setha Peramuna Presidential Candidate Ven. Battaramulla Seelarathana Thera has appointed Attorney-at-Law Nagananda Kodituwakku as his elections representative.