Postal vote ballot papers to be submitted to Postal Dept. today

-

The postal vote ballot papers for the Presidential Election 2019 are to be handed over to the Department of Posts for distribution today (18).

The Election Secretariat said the distribution activities will be carried out at district levels under tight security.

The total number of state employees and military personnel who are eligible to exercise postal vote is 659,514.

Postal voting for the Presidential Election 2019 is scheduled to be held on October 31 and November 01.

Meanwhile, the Postal Department is set to distribute the official ballot papers on the 25th of October.